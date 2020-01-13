Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

