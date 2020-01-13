Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CFO Sells $213,125.00 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $213,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVGW stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

