Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Primerica stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $387,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 292.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

