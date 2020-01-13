Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.78.

Valero Energy stock opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,079,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,245,000 after acquiring an additional 541,478 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

