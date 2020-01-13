Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a not rated rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.