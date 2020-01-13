Wells Fargo & Co Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $100.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $40,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

