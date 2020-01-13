Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Shares of RJF opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $93.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 32.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

