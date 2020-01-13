Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

