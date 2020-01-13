One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSS. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered One Stop Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

