Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $165.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.06 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $382.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

