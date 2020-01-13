National Securities Begins Coverage on Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $660.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

