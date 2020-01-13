Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $870.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 297,667 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

