StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. StarTek has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StarTek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in StarTek by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

