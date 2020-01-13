Bank of America Downgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $87.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,561. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,464 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 319,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

