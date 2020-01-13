Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,390. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 369,590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,552,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

