Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries."

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,416,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

