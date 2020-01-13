Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

