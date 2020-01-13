Short Interest in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Declines By 12.0%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $105,945,591.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $365,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $893.63 million, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

