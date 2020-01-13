Short Interest in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Drops By 11.8%

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.05. NI has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NI in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NI in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NI by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

