LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $105.28 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

