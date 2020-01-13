Short Interest in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Decreases By 11.7%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

