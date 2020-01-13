BAE Systems (LON:BA) Sets New 52-Week High at $610.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 606.22 ($7.97), with a volume of 574248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592.80 ($7.80).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 631.40 ($8.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.29.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

