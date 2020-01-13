Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $566.34

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 566.34 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 558.99 ($7.35), with a volume of 17972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.43).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 493.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27.

About Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

