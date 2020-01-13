Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,105.50

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,105.50 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,104 ($14.52), with a volume of 203253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,007 ($13.25).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 896.90 ($11.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 977.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

