Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,202.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,202 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.81), with a volume of 103289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,149 ($15.11).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,074.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 942.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

