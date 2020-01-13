IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $447.90

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.90 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 447.30 ($5.88), with a volume of 10220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.70 ($5.85).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IWG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 463 ($6.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.50.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

