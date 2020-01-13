Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.82

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Shares of Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.82 ($11.42) and last traded at €9.82 ($11.41), with a volume of 21217 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.77 ($11.36).

HAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15.

About Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

