Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.10

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.35 ($0.71), with a volume of 665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.71).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,629.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,407.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

