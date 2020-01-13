Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $604.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 604 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 602.50 ($7.93), with a volume of 353322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598.50 ($7.87).

The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 540.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 526.10.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

