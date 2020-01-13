Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $904.00

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 899.60 ($11.83), with a volume of 15029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.89).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 859.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 846.95. The firm has a market cap of $594.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

