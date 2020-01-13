GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $199.20

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.20 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.63), with a volume of 55891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.60).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 1.57 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider David Hunter bought 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £18,841.30 ($24,784.66).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

