Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Jan 13th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 153.26 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.79. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $170.29 million and a PE ratio of 22.21.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

