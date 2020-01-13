Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON:MGP opened at GBX 153.26 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.79. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $170.29 million and a PE ratio of 22.21.
Medica Group Company Profile
