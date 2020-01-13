Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 250

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

LON MKS opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

