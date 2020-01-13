Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

MKS opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

