Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

RMG opened at GBX 220.90 ($2.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders bought 300,083 shares of company stock worth $70,219,890 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

