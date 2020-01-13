WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.68.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: Correction

Analyst Recommendations for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medica Group Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Medica Group Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group Price Target to GBX 250
Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group Price Target to GBX 250
Marks and Spencer Group Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Marks and Spencer Group Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Royal Mail Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays
Royal Mail Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays
WM Morrison Supermarkets Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein
WM Morrison Supermarkets Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein
National Grid Rating Lowered to Neutral at Royal Bank of Canada
National Grid Rating Lowered to Neutral at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report