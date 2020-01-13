WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.68.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.