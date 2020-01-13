National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 957.08 ($12.59).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 936.10 ($12.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 925.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

