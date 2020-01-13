Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RAT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 2,140 ($28.15) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,119.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Analyst Recommendations for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

