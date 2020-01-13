Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,070 ($27.23).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RAT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Rathbone Brothers to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 2,140 ($28.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 47.03. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,119.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,182.19.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

