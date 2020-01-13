Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,110 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,694.08 ($35.44).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,725.23 ($35.85) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,625.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,221.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

