Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,110 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,694.08 ($35.44).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,725.23 ($35.85) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,625.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,221.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medica Group Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Medica Group Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group Price Target to GBX 250
Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group Price Target to GBX 250
Marks and Spencer Group Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Marks and Spencer Group Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Royal Mail Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays
Royal Mail Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays
WM Morrison Supermarkets Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein
WM Morrison Supermarkets Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein
National Grid Rating Lowered to Neutral at Royal Bank of Canada
National Grid Rating Lowered to Neutral at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report