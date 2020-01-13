Royal Mail’s (RMG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG opened at GBX 220.90 ($2.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 300,083 shares of company stock worth $70,219,890.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.