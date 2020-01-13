Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a sector performer rating in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.97) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $737.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

