Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

PDL opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The company has a market cap of $73.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.51.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

