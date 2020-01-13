SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,150 Price Target at UBS Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,138 ($41.28).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,298 ($43.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,308.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,074.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

