Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $454,432,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $98,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

