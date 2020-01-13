Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 637.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $339.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.96 and a fifty-two week high of $343.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

