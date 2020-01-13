Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $11,162,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

