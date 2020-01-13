Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $243.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $169.35 and a twelve month high of $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.