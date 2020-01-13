Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 282 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $218.06 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.97. The stock has a market cap of $622.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.