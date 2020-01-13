Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

